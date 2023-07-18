July 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 17, 2023 11:41 pm IST

New Delhi, July 17: The land-locked, mountain kingdom of Afghanistan was proclaimed a republic today in a swift palace coup which overthrew the monarchy and the 40-year-old regime of King Zahir Shah. Gen. Mohammed Daud (64), married to the King’s sister emerged as the leader of the coup, the news of which came as a stunning surprise to the outside world. Martial law has been imposed. Kabul airport and borders with Iran, the Soviet Union and Pakistan have been closed and carrying of arms banned. The first news of the take-over from sleepy Afghanistan came in a regular Pushtu broadcast by Radio Kabul this morning and was picked up by All India Radio at its Simla monitoring station. According to reports in Ankara, the army took over at 2 a.m. There were reports of skirmishes between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. but after that the situation seemed to have calmed down. Other reports said that troops were manning the main thoroughfares at Kabul and that tanks were in position at key places. The Afghan Embassy in Rome said that King Zahir Shah was in Italy at the time of the coup. Reports said that the King is staying in a large hotel in Lacco Ameno, the resort and health spa on the Island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples. The King arrived in Rome on July 7 on a flight from London. Radio Kabul first broadcast Sardar Daud Khan’s proclamation at 8.20 a.m., when the Radio normally broadcasts a news bulletin in Pushtu. After broadcasting the proclamation, the Radio switched to martial music, interrupted by another announcement that Sardar Daud Khan would shortly speak to the nation.

