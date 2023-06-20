June 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Trivandrum, June 19: A deluge of 10 to 12 lakh applications for about 14,000 jobs under the special employment programme for the educated has virtually swamped the office of the Kerala Public Service Commission here. Stacks of these applications have left hardly any working space for the Commission’s staff, numbering 60, and even paralysed the normal functioning of the office. As this special recruitment has to be completed before the end of next month, the processing of the unmanageable number of applications itself would require additional hands and thereby generate additional employment. While for the normal recruitment, about two lakh applications are usually received spread over a year, the present rush of applications has come in just one month. Some of the candidates have applied for more than one post. Mr. V.R.C. Pillai, President of the Public Service Commission Staff Association, told pressmen that the applications have yet to be entered in the register. Worse still, he said that court fees of the value of Rs. 2, Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 affixed by the candidates in their applications remain to be cancelled and that this could create serious problems. All this pointed to the need for appointment of additional hands and for making the selection procedure practicable. Under the programme, candidates will be selected as apprentices or volunteers for training in preparation of land records, land reclamation and soil conservation and as teachers. They will be paid stipends, to be borne by the Centre, ranging from Rs. 100 for matriculates and Rs. 150 for graduates to Rs. 400 per month for engineering degree holders.