31 die as Army disarms mutinous PAC units

May 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 22, 2023 10:57 pm IST

Lucknow, May 22: At least thirtyone persons were killed and about 80 injured when men of the Provincial Armed Constabulary at Ramnagar, Kanpur and three other places rose in revolt as the army moved in to disarm the para-military force at about ten centres across Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of to-day. Army units and rebellious PAC men fought long-drawn gun battles at Ramnagar and Kanpur from the early hours. There was also a skirmish at Lucknow to-night. The Chief Minister, Mr. Kamlapathi Tripathi appealed late to-night to all sections of the society to co-operate with the Government in maintaining peace in the wake of acts of gross indiscipline and lawlessness by a “misguided section of the PAC.” In a broadcast from the Lucknow station of All India Radio, Mr. Tripathi said that he was pained to note that the Government was compelled to take some “harsh” measures to deal with the situation. About 300 rebels have been arrested, including 34 leaders of the Police Association. The Army swooped on PAC Lines and Armouries to forestall violence from Police personnel whose discipline was suspect in the wake of yesterday’s arson spree in the Lucknow University Campus. Exchanges of fire between troops and constables were reported from Kanpur, and other places also. There were casualties on both sides but officials declined to specify the number.

