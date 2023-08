August 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Melbourne, Aug. 23: The building of the new capital at Canberra has begun. Mr. B.G. Stewart, Minister for Works and Railways, turning the first sod for the Provisional Parliament House said that work would be speeded up in order that the next Parliament might be opened at Canberra, which would be a garden and not a monumental city.