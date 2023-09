September 20, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated September 19, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight Sept. 20: One of the first pavilions to approach competition at the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley which opens next April is the Indian Pavilion. This building will reproduce the artistic beauties of the famous Taj Mahal at Agra. It is claimed that the display of the peculiar arts and crafts of India which will be housed therein notably metal work, carpentry and wood and ivory carvings will be the finest ever seen outside India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT