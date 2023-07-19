HamberMenu
Wireless telegraphy
Premium

July 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 17: In the House of Commons to-day, replying to questions, the Postmaster General said that the Eastern Telegraph Company had applied for licence to build a high-powered wireless station in England in connection with the Empire Wireless Chain. The Company had the same chances as obtaining license as Marconi so far as the Government was concerned. The question of corresponding stations in India or the Dominions would be placed before the Governments concerned. A site of 800 acres had been purchased for the Post Office near Rugby for a high power wireless station.

From the Archives

