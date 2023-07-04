July 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 4: At Wimbledon, in glorious weather, in Men’s Singles Johnston defeated Campbell by 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 and Norton defeated Woosnam by 7-5, 6-5, 6-1. This brings Johnson and Norton into opposition in the semi-finals. Other semi-finalists will be the winners of the sixth round ties: Degoman Vertys, Hunter and Major E. Evans. Degomar beat Greig in the fifth round by 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. Campbell put up a heroic fight against Johnston’s terrific pace which tired him. He has the consolation of being the first Britisher to capture a set from the American during the Championships.