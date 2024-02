February 15, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST

Bombay, Feb. 14: According to the recommendations of the Indian Industrial Commission, the water power possibilities of the Bombay Presidency were surveyed by Mr. P.L. Bowers whose report just issued shows there are eighteen schemes worth detailed investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT