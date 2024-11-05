New York, Nov. 4: Balloting throughout the nation for the President and the Vice-President began early this morning with the weather doing its best to contribute to a heavy poll. Last evening the rival candidates finally appealed to the electorate. Mr. Coolidge and Mr. Davis made use of the wireless for this purpose. Mr. La Follette contented himself with a manifesto and urged the Progressives to give a lie to the assumption that the country no longer boasts of being incorruptible and courageous.

