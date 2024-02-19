February 19, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

The Government of Madras and Mysore have concluded yesterday (Monday) an agreement setting at rest the long-pending Cauvery dispute. Under the agreement the Government of Madras give their consent to the Krishnarajagara project and as regards further extension a working arrangement has been secured in the advantage of both parties. The Government of Madras are as a part of the arrangement enabled to construct the Metur reservoir and the two Governments have consented to certain mutual limitations of extension of irrigation in their respective territories.

