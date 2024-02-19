GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | The Cauvery project
Premium

February 19, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

The Government of Madras and Mysore have concluded yesterday (Monday) an agreement setting at rest the long-pending Cauvery dispute. Under the agreement the Government of Madras give their consent to the Krishnarajagara project and as regards further extension a working arrangement has been secured in the advantage of both parties. The Government of Madras are as a part of the arrangement enabled to construct the Metur reservoir and the two Governments have consented to certain mutual limitations of extension of irrigation in their respective territories.

From the Archives

