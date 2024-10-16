ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Sweden: Engineering industry
Premium

Published - October 16, 2024 02:45 am IST

The recovery in the Swedish engineering industry has continued during the past few months, but at a slower pace than at the beginning of the year. Foreign competition is still keen, although, of course, the stabilisation of the German currency has improved the situation to some extent. Conditions in the industry are not yet quite satisfactory, owing to the low prices and the limited markets. The number of hands employed in the mechanical workshops during the period April-June showed an increase of 600 to 30,100; at the shipyards there was an increase of 800, raising the total number of workers to 6,200; while the electrical industry showed a decrease of 200 to 4,500.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US