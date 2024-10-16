GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Sweden: Engineering industry
Published - October 16, 2024 02:45 am IST

The recovery in the Swedish engineering industry has continued during the past few months, but at a slower pace than at the beginning of the year. Foreign competition is still keen, although, of course, the stabilisation of the German currency has improved the situation to some extent. Conditions in the industry are not yet quite satisfactory, owing to the low prices and the limited markets. The number of hands employed in the mechanical workshops during the period April-June showed an increase of 600 to 30,100; at the shipyards there was an increase of 800, raising the total number of workers to 6,200; while the electrical industry showed a decrease of 200 to 4,500.

From the Archives

