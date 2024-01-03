January 03, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 01:07 am IST

Bangalore, January 1: The condition in six hundred and ten villages in the Kolar District, and seven hundred and eighty-three villages in Tumkur district and parts of the Bangalore District, owing to the failure of the North-East Monsoon are not satisfactory. The Ragi crop is very poor, the Virshiate rice cultivation has been rendered impossible and there is serious scarcity in fodder and water for the people and cattle. Prices of food grains are high, but as the unfavourable conditions are not general, the market supplies are adequate. The demand for labour is felt by the population in the affected parts and is likely to develop.

