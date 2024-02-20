GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Prohibition on the Nilgiris
February 20, 2024 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST

Ootacamund, Feb. 19: The auction of the liquor taverns was held on Monday the 18th when Mr. Painter, I.C.S., Sub-Collector with the help of Abkari officials and Revenue officials first announced that the hill tribes comprising of the Badagas, the Todas, the Kotas, the Kurumbas and the Irulas are prohibited from having any liquor, unless by medical certificates.

But this measure of prohibiting the community alone is not approved by the public as there is every chance for smuggling. So there will be a public meeting shortly to protest against the half measure and to recommend for complete prohibition. But a great enthusiasm is evinced from among those communities who welcome this measure of prohibiting them from drink.

