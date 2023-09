September 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:17 pm IST

Berlin, Sept. 24: Stinnes was among the representatives of Ruhr who to-day conferred with the Imperial Government with regard to the question of the abandonment of passive resistance. It is unofficially known that a majority of the delegates favoured abandonment on the ground that passive resistance was recently benefitting the French more than the Germans and financing which was pushing up paper marks to such an extent that it was literally impossible to produce them.

