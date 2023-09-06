September 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Mysore, Sept. 4: The information that is being received from the areas affected by the floods points out that the official report is not exhaustive. The position at the places mentioned below will show that the relief offered by the Government is quite inadequate and Government should lose no time in affording further relief, and also loans to ryots who have been deprived of everything. At Krishnapur in T. Narsipur Taluk 30 houses were completely, and 35 partially destroyed by the floods. A temple near that village of Srivenkata Ramanaswami was also washed away. The Tunga and Bhadra rivers took the largest toll washing away almost all the houses that stood on their banks.