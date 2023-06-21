June 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Lausanne, June 20: No progress has been made at the conference. The Allied delegates are still awaiting the decision of their Governments. It is understood that the difficulty is due to a Turkish counter-formula with regard to the debt problem which the Allied plenipotentiaries are unable to accept. This recognises the validity of the Muharram decree and restores the pre-war status of the public debt administration, but provides moratarium till March 1st, 1924, after which payment of interest will be in French francs, unless an agreement is otherwise reached in the interval between the Turkish Government and the Bond-holders.