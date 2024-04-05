ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Labour’s Kenya policy
April 05, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST

London, April 4: Mr. Thomas received at the Colonial Office privately this morning a deputation headed by Lord Buxton and including representatives of the three political parties the Missionary Society and commercial bodies who support the proposal to appoint a committee to inquire into the whole question of trusteeship of native races in East Africa. The deputation emphasised that there was no necessity for antagonism between the carrying out of the Government’s policy of trusteeship and the development of cotton growing in Kenya, Uganda, Tanganyika, Nyasaland, and North Rhodesia.

