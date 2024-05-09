Simla, May 8: An interesting report is published containing statistics of industrial disputes in British India for the months of January, February and March. Bombay records one cotton mill’s strike in which 164,461 men were involved and eleven other strikes, out of which seven were unsuccessful, three were successful and one partially successful. In the case of the cotton mills strike the dispute arose over the payment of bonus and only in one case there was a grievance against leave and hours of work. Bengal records the highest number of strikes, namely 18, although in comparison with Bombay, a less number of men were involved, namely 25, 668. Six disputes arose over pay, two strikes were successful, two were partially successful, while twelve were unsuccessful. In Madras there was only one strike in which two hundred men were involved. The strike was unsuccessful.

