April 19, 2024 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

A special cable to the “Bombay Chronicle” dated London, April 17, says: Last night’s Indian debate was a complete fiasco. There was an air of pretence and futility all over the speeches. The front benches were deserted. The Prime Minister was absent which was adversely commented upon by Mr. Pope Simpson. The Liberal amendment asking for a commission of inquiry was not moved, as a result of active canvassing by the father-in-law of the Viceroy’s son, Sir Alfred Mond and Malcolm Hailey.

