June 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated June 29, 2023 11:19 pm IST

London, June 28: A deputation of the India Society headed by Lord Carmichael and Sir Hercules Read waited on Viscount Peel and urged some form of recognition of co-operation in the promotion of the study of Indian art, literature and history. The deputation suggested that the Society might unofficially represent in England the Indian Archaeological Survey and the Government of India Museums and schools of art.

