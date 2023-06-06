ADVERTISEMENT

In Parliament
June 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

London, June 4: The Commons passed the second reading by 285 votes to 127 of the Government Bill providing that the occupiers of agricultural land shall pay only a quarter instead of half local rates, the State paying the remainder, thus relieving the agriculturalists to the extent of £27,50,000 yearly. Mr. Neville Chamberlain represented agriculture as being in a desperate condition and it was feared that unless assistance was given much arable land would go out of cultivation altogether or go to grass which would be disastrous. Liberal and Labour members opposed the Bill.

