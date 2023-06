June 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated June 19, 2023 11:21 pm IST

London, June 19: Agitation is taking place throughout the country with reference to the proposal to re-assess all house property to ordinary levy of income-tax on post war values and has evoked the announcement of a number of important concessions in the Commons, including increased allowance for repairs and reduction of inhabited house duty. It is estimated that the concessions will cost the exchequer a million and a half sterling.

