London, June 19: Agitation is taking place throughout the country with reference to the proposal to re-assess all house property to ordinary levy of income-tax on post war values and has evoked the announcement of a number of important concessions in the Commons, including increased allowance for repairs and reduction of inhabited house duty. It is estimated that the concessions will cost the exchequer a million and a half sterling.