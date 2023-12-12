December 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated December 11, 2023 11:02 pm IST

Madras, Dec. 11: Dazed and shaken, the 28 surviving crew of Sonavati, the merchant vessel which sank in a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, arrived here this morning aboard the m.v. ‘Jalamoti’, the rescue ship.

The bodies of four of the remaining 10 crew of the cargo ship were brought by the rescue ship. The six others could not be traced. The survivors include Captain N.E. Tawa, Master of the sunken ship.

Immediately on arrival, the agents of the Scindia Steamship Company, owners of Sonavati, made arrangements for medical attention of the survivors. Some of the survivors were admitted in a private hospital.

Captain Tawa, who has 42 years of seafaring experience and has been a Master for 35 years, was really in tears as he recalled their 13-hour long fight with the storm, the worst he had ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have met so many storms but I never experienced such a storm as this one,” Capt Tawa said. “Though it was about 200 miles away from my position, I was surprised how it suddenly turned to my area. Even then I tried my best to get out of the storm, but the conditions were so bad that I could not. And the ship’s bulwark was parted right from the forward to the raft and water started pouring in. The ship started to list, and I immediately ordered the crew to abandon the ship.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT