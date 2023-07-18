July 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 14: The City Editor of the “Daily News” anticipates that the gold market will become more interesting in the near future as the consequence of the expiration on August 1st of obligation on the part of the South African producers to ship gold to London for refining puposes. He expresses the opinion that the new arrangement may occasionally benefit the producers, but in view of the consideration of exchange and greater facilities for shipment from the London market, he does not expect that this development will be utilised to a material extent until the conditions are established.