A hundred years ago | Empire cotton growing
January 17, 2024 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST

London, Jan. 16: The first number has been issued of the Empire Cotton Growing Review, the quarterly organ of the Empire Cotton Growing Association and contains an article by Mr. B.C. Bart on the Indian Central Cotton Committee in which he says that, though it is only beginning its career, the committee has achieved important results owing to the wholehearted support of the unofficial members and bodies they represent. Given continuance of such support, there is every reason to believe that much can be done to make Indian cotton a far more important factor in the world’s markets than it is at present.

