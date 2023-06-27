HamberMenu
Burma national schools
June 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Rangoon, June 25: Evidently with a view to help the students educated in the National Schools, before the compromise to accept Government grants had been effected, it is understood that according to a Government communique a proposal will be discussed at the next meeting of the University of Rangoon to hold an entrance examination early in July and the Communique further says that the proposal came up at the request of “Privately educated”, applicants for applicants educated in Burma schools other than those recognised by Government in the Education Department. Examination in various subjects such as English, Burmese, history and geography will not be based on any curricula or text books, but merely to test the capacity of the students’ knowledge generally in these subjects.

