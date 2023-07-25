ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay housing
Premium

July 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 24, 2023 11:07 pm IST

London, July 23: Mr. Cecil Wilson raised the question of the conditions of life in Bombay and in this connection Mr. Saklatwala asserted that the scheme of the Government of Bombay to erect one and a half room tenements for fifty thousand families was going to aggravate the infantile death rate. Earl Winterton said he found the fact was exactly the contrary. Comparing the past with the new conditions, the improvements in case of new houses under the Government scheme must be obvious.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US