July 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 23: Mr. Cecil Wilson raised the question of the conditions of life in Bombay and in this connection Mr. Saklatwala asserted that the scheme of the Government of Bombay to erect one and a half room tenements for fifty thousand families was going to aggravate the infantile death rate. Earl Winterton said he found the fact was exactly the contrary. Comparing the past with the new conditions, the improvements in case of new houses under the Government scheme must be obvious.