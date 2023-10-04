October 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 03, 2023 11:26 pm IST

The “Bombay Chronicle” to hand to-day writes: The Hyderabad State has found at least one champion in its proscription of the “Hindu” and that is that great protagonist of “peace and order” — the Englishman. Defending the action of the State, this journal says that “it is not the ‘duty’ of any journal to lend its columns to stirring up controversy in a neighbouring State, or to the abuse of its officials. Such journals ought to be prohibited in the interests of peace and order.” We suppose the columns of our Calcutta contemporary are immaculately clean on any attempts to stir up ‘controversy’ in Indian States or attacks on their officials.

