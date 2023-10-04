HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundred years ago | Ban on the “Hindu”
Premium

October 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The “Bombay Chronicle” to hand to-day writes: The Hyderabad State has found at least one champion in its proscription of the “Hindu” and that is that great protagonist of “peace and order” — the Englishman. Defending the action of the State, this journal says that “it is not the ‘duty’ of any journal to lend its columns to stirring up controversy in a neighbouring State, or to the abuse of its officials. Such journals ought to be prohibited in the interests of peace and order.” We suppose the columns of our Calcutta contemporary are immaculately clean on any attempts to stir up ‘controversy’ in Indian States or attacks on their officials.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.