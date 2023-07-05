July 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 04, 2023 11:07 pm IST

Simla, July 3: In the Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Gour moved for the introduction of a Bill to amend the Penal Code so as to raise the Age of Consent from 12 to 14. He explained that a girl in India did not ordinarily attain puberty until the 13th or 14th year and even on attaining puberty she was too young and immature for life. If the Bill is introduced it would be on grounds of public morality and private justice to the individuals directly affected. The Bill was almost exactly the same as the one which was allowed to be introduced by Mr. Sohan Lal in the Delhi session but a reference thereof to a select committee rejected. Now Dr. Gour raised the same issue.

