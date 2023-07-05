ADVERTISEMENT

Age of consent
Premium

July 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 04, 2023 11:07 pm IST

Simla, July 3: In the Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Gour moved for the introduction of a Bill to amend the Penal Code so as to raise the Age of Consent from 12 to 14. He explained that a girl in India did not ordinarily attain puberty until the 13th or 14th year and even on attaining puberty she was too young and immature for life. If the Bill is introduced it would be on grounds of public morality and private justice to the individuals directly affected. The Bill was almost exactly the same as the one which was allowed to be introduced by Mr. Sohan Lal in the Delhi session but a reference thereof to a select committee rejected. Now Dr. Gour raised the same issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US