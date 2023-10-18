ADVERTISEMENT

Hundred years ago | A new currency scheme
October 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 17, 2023 11:20 pm IST

Berlin, Oct. 16: Under the dictatorial powers conferred by the emergency law, Government has decided to launch a new currency scheme on similar lines to those suggested last month. The new unit of currency however will be called Rentenmark instead of Budenmark as was previously proposed. The Rentenmark will be issued by a new privately owned bank called Rentenbank, and the currency will be backed by gold securities. The Rentenbank will place 1,200 million Rentenmarks at the disposal of Government. Paper marks will also be legal tender.

