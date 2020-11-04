The All-India Trade Union Congress which was inaugurated at Bombay on Sunday last marks a distinct stage of growth in the labour movement in India. With Lala Lajpat Rai as President and Mr. Joseph Baptista as Chairman of the Reception Committee, the organisation starts under excellent auspices, and there is an added significance in the presence at the session of Colonel Wedgwood, the doughty champion of human rights and a messenger of sympathy and good-will from the labour movement abroad. Not many years have passed since Indian labour emerged out of its sloth and reticence, but it has shown a vitality and resilience in this short time which stand out as an earnest of its success. The number of labour unions among us is still small, such as should strictly be called trade unions are fewer still, and the existing organisations have not developed strength enough to be able to compel the hands of employers. It might therefore seem a little premature to summon an All-India assemblage at present, but the Trade Union Congress must derive its justification from the fact that it is not a summation but a nucleus, a sound beginning for a regulated expansion; and in the peculiar atmosphere of this country forces radiate from a centre with more certainty and speed than coverage inwards to a unity point.
Trade Union Congress
From an Editorial
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 12:14:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archive/trade-union-congress/article33016714.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.