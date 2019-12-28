O.S. Thiyagarajan: Quick climb up the ladder

For a late comer to the Madras Carnatlc music scene, O.S. Thiyagarajan has gained recognition in a short period.

"Why do you spell your name in a peculiar way? Did any numerology expert suggest such a change?"

"Yes. I think the numerology change has done me good in my career."

"Your father O. V. Subramaniam being a Sangeetha Bhushana and a good vocalist, did you entertain any idea of taking up music as a profession."

"Not exactly. I love music. But in my early years, I had just learnt songs from my father. That is all. At that time I never visualised I would be a vidwan in the professional sense. Moreover in Delhi, the music scene is not like Madras."

"But you started giving concerts in Delhi."

"On and off. My first cutcheri in Delhi was in 1963 in the Plllaiyar Koil on Irwin Road. V K. Venkataramanujam was the violinist and Ramnad Easwaran played on the mridangam."

"Such occasions should have kindled a desire in you to take to music as a profession."

"Not sufficiently strong to decide on such a course."

"You were employed in Delhi. Am I right?"

"I finished B.Com. (Hons.) in 1968 and joined Shalimar Paints as an Accounts Officer. During Ramanavami, Tyagaraja Utsavam and such occasions I had been giving performances."

"You underwent regular traditional training under your father?"

"He would teach me only kirtanas. I cannot say I went through the traditional path of sarali, geetham, etc. My progress was more intuitive with the musical atmosphere at home lending me a helping hand. Singing raga alapanas, neraval and swaraprastharas were acquired more by kelvignana (listening) than by any text-book guidance. I can say I developed my musical style on my own. During my stay in Delhi with my father I learnt about 300 to 400 kirtanas."

"When did you come over to Madras? What motivated you?"

"I settled in Madras in 1981. Of course, the possibilities of a professional music career was at the back of my mind. But for four years I stuck to the job I was holding. Only in 1985 I took the plunge to test my fortunes in music. Somehow it has paid dividends. My first cutcheri was in Tambaram In 1981 to the accompaniment of Lakshminarayana (violin) and Srimushnam Raja Rao (mridangam)."

"I think your father has been staying with you only recently. How have you been carrying on with the

task of expanding your repertoire?"

"In 1985 I approached Lalgudi Jayaraman and for nearly a year and a half I learnt some Tyagaraja kirtanas from him. After that I have been learning from T. M. Thyagarajan. In fact, I go to both whenever time permits."

"One is an instrumentalist and the other a vocalist. How have you been managing these two styles?"

"I stick to the patanthara of both Lalgudi and T. M. Thyagarajan. Whatever I have learnt from Lalgudi Jayaraman I am meticulous in adhering to it. The same with T. M. Thyagarajan's kirtana singing pattern."

"Do you ask them to teach you any particular song you want or learn whatever they choose?"

"Sometimes I tell my preference. From both I have learnt nearly 200 kirtanas.— about 50 from Lalgudi and approximately 150 from T. M. Thyagarajan."

"You still keep your contacts with them?"

"Nowadays I do not find sufficient time because I have a tight cutcheri schedule. Roughly I get not less than ten performances a month."

"You said you had not gone through the traditional route in learning music. What about your sadhaka method?"

"I do not practise independently. I have a few advanced students learning under me. We sit together and sing alapanas, neravals and swaras alternately. That is all the sadhaka I have."

"You convey to sabha secretaries your preference regarding accompanists."

"Yes."

"I am told that some of the sponsors have drawn up a panel of artistes to be promoted once they gain a reputation, the panel is revised to include new ones. Are you in any of such panels of sponsors?"

"No."

"Do you think you are paid remuneration commensurate with what the sponsors make available to sabhas?"

"I do not know how much sabhas receive from sponsors. My remuneration from sabhas ranges between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,500 normally — on some occasions Rs. 2,000 too." "For your U.S. trips, are you told in advance as to how much you will be paid?"

"During my recent trip I was told I would be paid $ 250 per performance, the other expenses being met by the organisers. They arrange roughly 20 concerts during a tour. I am satisfied with the way the career in music has rewarded me. I do not have any regrets."