In Parliament

London, June 4: In the House of Commons questioned with regard to the recent decision of the United States debarring British Indians from becoming American citizens, Earl Winterton said that it was understood that in some States of the United States, British Indians would no longer be entitled to acquire ownership of leases of land. The India Office had received no complaints directly, but His Majesty’s representative in the United States had brought the matter to the notice of the Foreign Office. The precise effect of the decision, particularly in regard to Indians who had already acquired rights of land, had still to be considered.