HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Parliament
Premium

June 07, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST

London, June 4: In the House of Commons questioned with regard to the recent decision of the United States debarring British Indians from becoming American citizens, Earl Winterton said that it was understood that in some States of the United States, British Indians would no longer be entitled to acquire ownership of leases of land. The India Office had received no complaints directly, but His Majesty’s representative in the United States had brought the matter to the notice of the Foreign Office. The precise effect of the decision, particularly in regard to Indians who had already acquired rights of land, had still to be considered.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.