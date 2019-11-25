From the Archives (November 25, 1969): Renaming Mount Road

Mount Road is proposed to be renamed after the late Mr. C.N. Annadurai, Chief Minister. This was announced at a function to-night [November 24, Madras] at which the Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, switched on the new “cut off” system of brighter street lighting on the stretch of Mount Road from Round Tana to its junction with Eldams Road. The Mayor, Mr. Velur D. Narayanan, presided. Mr. V. Thanickachalam, Chairman of the City Corporation’s Central Committee, said the committee, earlier in the day, had unanimously passed a resolution to rename the arterial highway as “Anna Salai.” Mr. Karunanidhi welcomed the committee’s move, and said many of the Madras roads, bearing foreign names, could be renamed after national figures. He promised Government assistance to the project of “better lighting” of Mount Road up to Parry’s Corner. Mr. K.J.M. Shetty, Corporation Commissioner, proposed a vote of thanks. The “cut off” system of lighting has given a new look to Mount Road. In the first phase of the project, a stretch of the 9 km. road, from Marmalong Bridge, Saidapet, to Eldams Road, was covered at a cost of Rs. 5 lakhs.