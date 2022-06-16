June 16, 2022 00:25 IST

Stockholm, June 15: The Prime Ministers of India and Sweden have pledged to work for a new world order that would guarantee the economic independence and progress of developing nations. At a banquet held in honour of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Swedish Prime Minister Dr. Olaf Palme said colonialism in principle was dead but “there is a long way to travel” in regard to the economic independence and development of the new nations. In reply to the toast, Mrs. Gandhi criticised attempts by some Big Powers “to control balances and to carve out spheres of influence” and to dominate the developing countries by exploiting their economic weakness. Vietnam had shown that even a small country without economic and military strength could defy the mightiest power if it had the inner strength of the spirit, Mrs. Gandhi added. India, she declared, had not thrown off the yoke of imperialism “in order to accept any other protective umbrella.” It would maintain its policy of non-alignment, notwithstanding the pressures. The two Prime Ministers reiterated their common commitment to bringing social transformation through democratic process and close identity of views on international issues.