(From the Archives, August 4) Racial arrogance in Durban

August 04, 2022 00:10 IST

Simla, August 3: The Durban message relating to the fining of Rustomjee and Manilal Gandhi also says: Learn sacred shirt and cord worn by Rustomji, according to the religion of Parsees taken away by prison authorities. Meeting of Indian community appeal Indian Government to make representations to Union Government for restoration of sacred shirt and cord to Rustomji and for removal of racial restrictions at the time of departure of Indian boats.”