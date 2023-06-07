June 07, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST

Ahmedabad, June 6: The Working Group appointed by the Union Government has commended immediate arrest of the declining trend in the production of coarse and medium varieties of cloth, by maintaining production at least at the existing level for the benefit of the weaker sections of society. The Group, which submitted its report to the Government recently, was appointed at a meeting of the Committee on Essential Commodities and Articles for Mass Consumption on March 8. The guidelines issued by the Group were released to the press here by the Gujarat Civil Supplies Minister, Mr. Sanat Mehta, yesterday. The three-member group, consisting of Mr. K. Kishore, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Mr. M. Satyapal, Additional Adviser, Planning Commission and Mr. S.E. Joseph, Director, Planning Commission, was to study all aspects of cloth production, procurement and distribution and suggest long and short-term measures for making available coarse and medium varieties of cloth to the common man at reasonable prices. The Group has suggested progressive increase in the annual production of mill-made varieties of cloth, from a mere 400 square million metres at present to 800-1,200 square million metres during the Fifth Plan period. The Group felt that the current situation regarding the retail distribution of controlled varieties of cloth at the State level was generally far from satisfactory in most of the States. A combination of agencies would perhaps be needed to be organised for this purpose.