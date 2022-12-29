Egyptian discovery

December 29, 2022 04:15 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Luxar

Yesterday was a red letter day in connection with the exploration work of Tutan Khamen’s Tomb. One of the boxes opened contained the Queen’s robes, jewellery, slippers, sandles and magnificent black amber necklace believed to have come from Nubia. The hunting scene in the wonderful inlaid work on the top of the box shows the King with nobles hunting lions and antelope. The King has wounded the lion who faces the pursuers with a most realistic look of rage and of pain. Another object brought out was a perfect alabster case containing unguent for embalming bodies. It is believed that the unguent is of the same nature as that which Mary Magdalene used when she washed Christ’s feet. Much historical evidence is being corrected which was hitherto accepted on records discovered.