Bengal administration

The Annual Administration Report of Bengal for 1919-20 deals with many interesting subjects. Referring to the non-co-operation movement, the report says that in Bengal it began in February with a conference held by the Bengal Khilafat Committee. Two hartals were declared but both were failures. As there were considerable divergences of opinion of various centres as to the policy of non-co-operation early in September, a special meeting of the Congress was held in Calcutta where the principal plank was non-co-operation. Bengal extremist leaders were mostly in favour of a modification of Mr. Gandhi’s non-co-operation resolution but they were out-voted by a little more than two to one and the resolution was carried. The movement has however gathered very little strength.