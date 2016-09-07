Videos » News

Darangiri: Asia's largest banana market

Updated: September 7, 2016 20:17 IST
Darangiri is the largest banana retail hub in Asia. Though the fruit is grown round-the-year, its peak season is from September-October when an average of 50 truckloads being sold in the tiny market of located near National Highway No.37 in Goalpara district of Assam state, India.