Videos » News

The Scorpene submarine data leak: what next?

Updated: August 26, 2016 22:22 IST
Why should India manufacture defence equipment on its own? The Scorpene's data leak might be a reason, points out The Hindu's National Security Editor, Josy Joesph. A massive leak from DCNS, a French company, dumped nearly 22,400 documents in the public domain. The documents contain sensitive information about India's newly commissioned submarines.