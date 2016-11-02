Videos » Entertainment

SRK rings his 51st b’day in Alibaug

Updated: November 2, 2016 14:37 IST

To mark his 51st birthday, the star opted to party hard with close friends in Alibaug. If the reports are to be believed, Karan Johar and 'ADHM' star Ranbir Kapoor were also among those who attended the birthday bash.