Videos

Kurinji flowers under threat from climate change

Updated: October 18, 2016 21:55 IST
The plant that blooms in synchronicity with other members of its species, known as masting or mass seeding, used to carpet the upper slopes of The Nilgiris and other parts of the Western Ghats. However, due to habitat loss, several of the 45 species of Strobilanthes found in India are said to be threatened with extinction.