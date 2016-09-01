Videos

'Curfew schools' in Kashmir Valley

Updated: September 1, 2016 19:37 IST
Schools closed in Kashmir on July 1 for a 15-day summer break. But they haven't re-opened till now due to the ongoing unrest. At such testing times, children in the Valley attend what are being called "curfew schools". And where are they being held? Marriage halls, mosques and even houses. Music: Fesliyan Studios