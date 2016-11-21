Woes of the wallet

People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. The Indian rupee fell to a new record low of 55.09 to the dollar, its fifth consecutive all-time low, as arbitrage measures taken by the central bank late on Monday provided only a brief sentiment boost. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

The government’s decision to withdraw high value notes from circulation has impacted people in different ways. SOORAJ RAJMOHAN and NIKHL VARMA ask businesses, mobile wallet services and the common man about their experience

After the government decided to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes last week, cash became the most precious commodity in the country, with huge queues outside banks and ATMs.

In the midst of all this chaos, stories of innovative payment techniques, informal barter systems and people dealing with IOU notes have begun to emerge. To make sense of it all, we asked around to find out what the impact has been across different sections of society.

For software professional Arun V., being in possesion of plastic did not prove particularly useful in a time when cash is no longer a viable option in most situtions.

“We were dining at an upmarket joint in Kammanahalli, when the card machines failed. We did not have enough cash and the staff had not heard of digital wallets. We paid part of the amount, wrote down the balance on a sheet of paper with the account details and paid it from home. The manager was thrilled and sent us a dessert as a special thank you,” he says.

While the move has made a dent in cash on delivery (CoD) systems, some companies are coming up with inventive solutions. Taking a leaf out of the books of those ingenious people who’ve resorted to printed IOUs on envelopes being given to newlyweds, fish and poultry supplier freshtohome.com is offering customers an IOU option at checkout. The company, which specialises in delivering chemical-free meat and fish to customers, first introduced a pay by cheque option, before offering the IOU option as a show of good faith in hard times.

“When we saw people having issues with currency notes, we tried letting them pay by cheque, but people would run out of cheque leaves eventually. Since we have a pretty high retention rate and believe most people are trustworthy, we decided to let them offer to pay us later,” says Shan Kadavil, CEO and founder of freshtohome.com, which has rolled out the IOU initiative in all its operation centres, ranging from NCR and Bengaluru to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Shan says another interesting side effect of demonetisation is that e-commerce portals are now doing better business, as local stores are most hit by the shortage in currency notes.

“E-commerce in general has witnessed a 20 to 30 per cent increase in the past week, and we’ve seen a rise in card-based payments across the board,” he adds.

The trustworthiness of regular customers is what has kept tea seller Shamsheer K. in business, as he uses chits in lieu of actual paper currency with his regulars.

“I write down the names of my customers against the amount they spend at my shop. Since most of them visit often, it is easy to keep track. I do not know much about online payments, but would not mind using the option. Most of my customers have a running tab in my shop, so demonetisation has not impacted me personally,” says Shamsheer.

For online food delivery service Swiggy, the first course of action was to suspend CoD orders altogether from November 9.

According to sources at the firm, the move has not affected transactions on the platform much, despite almost 50 per cent users having preferred the CoD option before the demonetisation was announced.

Like freshtohome.com, Swiggy also claims an upswing in the number of transactions, stating that nearly half of recent transactions have come from users paying online on the platform for the first time, while payment through mobile wallet partners also increased 2.5 times. A delivery person for the firm says, “It has not impacted business as such. I deliver mostly in the central business district and East Bengaluru and most of our customers use digital wallets and net banking options. Occasionally, we get asked about digital wallets.”

Srinivas K.V, an Uber driver, points out, “More than half my riders used to pay by cash, but those numbers have plunged. However, because of the lack of available change, in public transport, many riders are using Paytm wallets.” Incidentally, Paytm sources say that the platform has seen an increase of over 400 per cent in overall traffic since the high value notes were withdrawn from circulation.

In the current uncertain climate, the tricky financial balance the common man has to maintain is best summarised by software engineer Shikar Kapoor. “We went to a restaurant for breakfast, and wanted to pay by card to avoid using up our cash reserves,” he narrates, adding, “However, the card machine was new and only one person knew the correct procedure to operate it. After waiting for about half an hour, we gave up and I had to part with my precious cash.”